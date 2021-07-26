Body of Pakistan's Ali Sadpara found at K2 after six months

ISLAMABAD – Mountaineers have found two bodies below the Bottleneck on K2, one of which is identified as Muhammad Ali Sadpara who went missing during the K2 Winter 2021 Summit attempt earlier this year.

Besides Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr had lost their lives while ascending the world’s second-highest peak in northern Pakistan.

Gilgit Baltistan's minister Fatehullah Khan has confirmed that the bodies of Ali Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr have been found at K2.

Taking to Twitter, Alpine Adventure Guides also confirmed it, saying the death body of late hero was found 300m below from bottleneck.

The bodies were found by Sajid Sadpara, who in June announced that he will summit the peak once again to make a documentary on his father and also to find out his body.

He is accompanied by Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa.

The team reached Camp 4 this morning and flew a drone around the area in search of the bodies, sources said.

Last month, Sajid while addressing a press conference announced his plans to start climbing the world’s second-tallest mountain from tomorrow, Sajid said that he wanted to go to K2 to know what happened to his father and John Snorri.

“I am going to attempt to summit the K2 from tomorrow. My father went to K2 this year but did not return,” said Sajid.

The mountaineer said that he and his team, on their journey to the top of K2, plan to make a documentary on the first Pakistani man that scaled the mountain.

“A documentary on the life of Jon Snorri and Ali Sadpara is in the making. [I hope] go to K2 to search [the dead body] and make a documentary,” said Sajid, adding that it may take him and his team 40 to 45 days to summit the peak.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey to scale the K2 mountain on February 3 after Sadpara’s birthday, asking fans and admirers to “keep us in your prayers”.

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon, but they had gone missing the same day.

A few days after Sajid confirmed the death of his father and other climbers after their bodies were not found during the search operation.