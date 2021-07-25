Kashmiris call for civil curfew on Indian president's visit amid unabated killings
Web Desk
11:36 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Kashmiris call for civil curfew on Indian president's visit amid unabated killings
Share

SRINAGAR – In their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops have martyred another Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred in a cordon and search operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam district on Sunday.

The unabated killing comes days ahead of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's proposed visit to the territory.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete shutdown on Tuesday. 

The APHC spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, appealed the freedom-loving people of the valley to impose civil curfew on Tuesday, as the visit is tantamount to rub salt to the bleeding wounds of Kashmiris, who are under the worst kind of military siege, especially since 5th August 2019.

"Ruthless genocide, custodial killings, arbitrary detentions, untold atrocities, loot, plunder, vandalizing residential houses and frequent cordon and search operations with impunity have become a routine matter in the territory.

He said in this gruesome situation, any visit of an Indian dignitary encourages its forces to tighten the prevailing military siege and inflict carnage and havoc on the freedom-loving people.

Indian forces kill another four young Kashmiris ... 07:10 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred four more Kashmiri youth in two ...

More From This Category
Scottish climber feared dead while scaling K2 in ...
09:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Umrah pilgrims return to Makkah after Hajj 2021
08:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Pakistani soldiers on AJK elections duty die as ...
07:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Pakistan’s Covid vaccine tally crosses 25 ...
04:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
AJK Chief Election Commissioner foresees 56pc ...
04:04 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Rescue tugs arrive tomorrow to salvage giant ...
03:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the internet
06:32 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr