Kashmiris call for civil curfew on Indian president's visit amid unabated killings
Share
SRINAGAR – In their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops have martyred another Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred in a cordon and search operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam district on Sunday.
The unabated killing comes days ahead of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's proposed visit to the territory.
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete shutdown on Tuesday.
اپنی دینی و قومی غیرت کے تقاضوں کو سمجھتے ہوئے جہاں جہاں جس شکل میں ممکن ہو احتجاج ریکارڈ کراکے قابض حکمرانوں اور دنیا کو حقیقت کا آئینہ دیکھائیے۔— Syed Ali Geelani (Official) (@GeelaniOfficial) July 25, 2021
The APHC spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, appealed the freedom-loving people of the valley to impose civil curfew on Tuesday, as the visit is tantamount to rub salt to the bleeding wounds of Kashmiris, who are under the worst kind of military siege, especially since 5th August 2019.
"Ruthless genocide, custodial killings, arbitrary detentions, untold atrocities, loot, plunder, vandalizing residential houses and frequent cordon and search operations with impunity have become a routine matter in the territory.
He said in this gruesome situation, any visit of an Indian dignitary encourages its forces to tighten the prevailing military siege and inflict carnage and havoc on the freedom-loving people.
Indian forces kill another four young Kashmiris ... 07:10 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred four more Kashmiri youth in two ...
- Kashmiris call for civil curfew on Indian president's visit amid ...11:36 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- AJK Elections 2021: PTI takes lead as results pour in10:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Scottish climber feared dead while scaling K2 in Pakistan09:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistan face West Indies in 1st T20I on Wednesday; check out full ...07:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on ...04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali’s new dance video goes viral02:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- IN PICS: Hania Aamir steals the limelight at Aima Baig’s engagement12:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021