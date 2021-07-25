Kashmiris call for civil curfew on Indian president's visit amid unabated killings

SRINAGAR – In their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops have martyred another Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred in a cordon and search operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam district on Sunday.

The unabated killing comes days ahead of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's proposed visit to the territory.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete shutdown on Tuesday.

اپنی دینی و قومی غیرت کے تقاضوں کو سمجھتے ہوئے جہاں جہاں جس شکل میں ممکن ہو احتجاج ریکارڈ کراکے قابض حکمرانوں اور دنیا کو حقیقت کا آئینہ دیکھائیے۔ — Syed Ali Geelani (Official) (@GeelaniOfficial) July 25, 2021

The APHC spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, appealed the freedom-loving people of the valley to impose civil curfew on Tuesday, as the visit is tantamount to rub salt to the bleeding wounds of Kashmiris, who are under the worst kind of military siege, especially since 5th August 2019.

"Ruthless genocide, custodial killings, arbitrary detentions, untold atrocities, loot, plunder, vandalizing residential houses and frequent cordon and search operations with impunity have become a routine matter in the territory.

He said in this gruesome situation, any visit of an Indian dignitary encourages its forces to tighten the prevailing military siege and inflict carnage and havoc on the freedom-loving people.