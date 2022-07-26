'Judicial coup' – PML-N's Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC ruling on Punjab CM election case
ISLAMABAD – The daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz has reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court that led to ouster of her cousin Hamza Shahbaz from Punjab Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.

Maryam took to Twitter to share her opinion on the apex court ruling that has been hailed by PTI, PML-Q leaders, and some social media users.

The judgement of the Supreme Court revoking PA deputy speaker’s ruling is ‘judicial coup’, Maryam wrote.

Her tweet came only minutes after the apex court struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s controversial ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election, and termed it ‘illegal’.

Last week, Dost Mazari rejected the votes of PML-Q members in favour of Pervaiz Elahi during the election for coveted post citing a letter from PML-Q’s head Ch Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the constitution.

