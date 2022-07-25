MarvelStudios announces release date for #SheHulk

It's time for Marvel fans to get ready for She-Hulk.

She-Hulk Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, promises to add some zest to the super strong green hero Hulk with her wit and humour.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the OG Hulk, shared a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel series on Sunday. He captioned the trailer, “Family is family. Get ready for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an original Marvel Studios series, streaming August 17 on Disney Plus!”

The show is the third Marvel Studios series to release this year, following Moon Knight in March and Ms Marvel in June.

The clip starts off with Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) waking up his cousin (Maslany) to train her to control and hone her newly acquired powers. She became the female Hulk after Banner provided her with a blood transfusion when she suffered a major injury and along with that, came his powers.

The trailer makes it a point to slip in funny moments right off the bat. Banner waking her with an airhorn and tells her her new best friend is Spandex. These are just hints humour will be a big part of the show.

The cast and crew in attendance at Marvel Studio’s Comic-Con panel on Saturday billed the series as Marvel’s first half-hour TV comedy.

Maslany said, “This is so overwhelming. What’s so exciting about She-Hulk is this show is very different. It’s irreverent humour. She-Hulk is trying not to be a superhero.”