Mazari, PPP boycott as SC resumes hearing on Punjab CM election
Share
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday resumed hearing on a petition field by Pervaiz Elahi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling in re-election for chief minister’s position.
A three member bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar are hearing the petition filed on Sunday night after Mazari declared PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz Sharif winner in election after he rejected 10 PML-Q’s votes, citing top court’s May 17’s ruling.
At the outset of the hearing, Mazari’s counsel, Irfan Qadir, informed the bench that his client had reservation on its yesterday’s verdict of turning down a plea for forming full court bench, therefore, “We are boycotting the court proceedings in the case”. He also announced to file a review petition against the verdict.
Talking to media, Qadir said that constitutional right has been used by boycotting the judicial proceedings.
PPP's counsel Farooq H. Naek also informed the court that they would not participate in the proceedings.
Chief Justice Bandial remarked that the formation of a full court bench was not more than delaying the case, adding that judges are not available till second week of September due to summer vacation.
CJP said that the apex court wanted to wrap up the case at the earliest in order to resolve prevailing governance crisis.
Later, the top judge directed the PTI's counsel Ali Zafar to present his arguments in the case, adding: "Those who are boycotting court proceedings should show some courtesy".
A day earlier, the apex court initially rejected the coalition government's appeal regarding the formation of a full court bench to hear Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi's petition.
Announcing the judgment, the top court asked for more arguments and legal clarity regarding the coalition government's plea for formation of a full bench.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court need more clarity to decide about the formation of full court.
CJP Bandial maintained that a full court had been formed in the past in a matter of utmost importance and added that the full bench could be formed in complex issues.
‘Bench-fixing is also a crime like ... 11:19 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday expressed concerns over ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PAKvSL, 2nd Test, Day 3 – Ramesh shines as Sri Lanka restrict ...01:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- PCF announces selection committee to pick Pakistan cycling team for ...12:57 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Mazari, PPP boycott as SC resumes hearing on Punjab CM election12:46 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Two PIA planes narrowly escaped mid-air collision in Iranian airspace12:09 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Park in Canada named after former Pakistani minister11:42 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Dania hurls serious allegations on Bushra amid row over Aamir ...09:50 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Marvel Studios announces release date for 'She Hulk'11:55 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- 'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for showcasing ...09:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022