PAKvSL, 2nd Test, Day 3 – Ramesh shines as Sri Lanka restrict Pakistan to 231

GALLE - Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis displayed stunning performance as he claimed five wickets, restricting Pakistan to 231 in chase of 371 on day three of the second Test at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

With 169 runs lead, the host team has resumed his second innings as openers wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and Oshada Fernando are at the crease.

The left-handed Dickwella opened Sri Lanka's batting as skipper Dimuth Karunaratne resting due to a lower back injury. The captain did not take the field in the first innings of Pakistan and will only bat if needed.

Earlier today, Pakistan resumed batting on 191-7 with Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali at the crease. The pair stayed at the crease for more than one hour before Prabath Jayasuriya broke their partnership by removing Ali.

Ramesh dismissed Nauman Ali and then Yasir to wrap up the innings.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0.