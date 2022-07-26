Salman Khan demands a hefty fee to host Bigg Boss new season

10:55 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
Salman Khan demands a hefty fee to host Bigg Boss new season
India's most popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, is a huge hit and is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The latest season has already caught the media attention before official launch. At a recently held award function in Abu Dhabi, the Bodyguard actor nodded to host the show's 16th season.

According to sources, Bigg Boss will be aired in September this year. The rumourmill churned out that for the latest season, Khan demanded the payment to be triple of the original fee.

If rumours are to believe, Khan will receive approximately INR 1,050 crore to host this season. The rumours are yet to be confirmed however.

According to the Indian media, Khan had previously demanded an increase in salary from Bigg Boss, which wasn't entertained. Khan is reportedly adamant on an increment or else he would not be hosting the show. 

The producers of the show have already approached celebrities for participation. It was reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the celebrities rumoured to have been approached.

Khan has become a powerhouse for the show and many loyal viewers watch the blockbuster for their favorite actor. Khan is undoubtedly the backbone of Bigg Boss.

Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
07:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022

