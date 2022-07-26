Salman Khan demands a hefty fee to host Bigg Boss new season
Share
India's most popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, is a huge hit and is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
The latest season has already caught the media attention before official launch. At a recently held award function in Abu Dhabi, the Bodyguard actor nodded to host the show's 16th season.
According to sources, Bigg Boss will be aired in September this year. The rumourmill churned out that for the latest season, Khan demanded the payment to be triple of the original fee.
If rumours are to believe, Khan will receive approximately INR 1,050 crore to host this season. The rumours are yet to be confirmed however.
According to the Indian media, Khan had previously demanded an increase in salary from Bigg Boss, which wasn't entertained. Khan is reportedly adamant on an increment or else he would not be hosting the show.
The producers of the show have already approached celebrities for participation. It was reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the celebrities rumoured to have been approached.
Khan has become a powerhouse for the show and many loyal viewers watch the blockbuster for their favorite actor. Khan is undoubtedly the backbone of Bigg Boss.
Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with ... 03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently left his massive fan following touched as he shared an adorable picture with ...
Salman Khan didn't wave at fans this Eid, but why? 09:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has been reportedly unable to wave at his fans on the occasion of Eidul Adha this ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Royal Air Force Commander feared dead during summit in Pakistan's ...10:39 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- 'India is a police state and Modi is king,' says Rahul Gandhi who was ...10:36 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Watch – People fishing on roads after dam on outskirts of Karachi ...09:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022