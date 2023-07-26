PAKvSL, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double century gives Pakistan strong lead 

COLOMBO – Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique hit maiden double hundred of his Test career, helping team to build a strong lead against Sri Lanka on day three of the second Test against in Colombo Wednesday.
The right-hand batsman achieved the milestone at an exception strike rate of 62.11 as he smashed 19 fours and four sixes to complete the double century. He has become the third youngest Pakistan centurion after Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad.
Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha (63) are currently on the crease as Pakistan have built a lead of 289 runs in reply to Sri Lanka’s 166 in the first innings.
???? First visiting opener to score a double ???? at SSC, Colombo— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023
???? Third-youngest double-centurion for ???????? after Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad@imabd28 scores a magnificent maiden double ton ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/3zGaD0pnKl
Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as they already bagged the first match in Galle by four wickets.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
