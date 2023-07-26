PAKvSL, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double century gives Pakistan strong lead 

COLOMBO – Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique hit maiden double hundred of his Test career, helping team to build a strong lead against Sri Lanka on day three of the second Test against in Colombo Wednesday.

The right-hand batsman achieved the milestone at an exception strike rate of 62.11 as he smashed 19 fours and four sixes to complete the double century. He has become the third youngest Pakistan centurion after Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad.

Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha (63) are currently on the crease as Pakistan have built a lead of 289 runs in reply to Sri Lanka’s 166 in the first innings.

???? First visiting opener to score a double ???? at SSC, Colombo

???? Third-youngest double-centurion for ???????? after Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad@imabd28 scores a magnificent maiden double ton ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/3zGaD0pnKl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as they already bagged the first match in Galle by four wickets.