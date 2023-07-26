PAKvSL, Day 3: Abdullah Shafique slams ton as Pakistan in command in Sri Lanka Test

COLOMBO – Team Green continued batting against Lankan Lions on Day 3 of the final Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Test game was affected by bad weather, with rain forcing officials to suspend play but the game resumed on Wednesday.

Flamboyant hitter Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam are on the crease as the visitors lead by 78 runs as they stood at 244-3 in nearly 60 overs.

Abdullah registered a ton on 149 balls as the Babar XI eye aimed whitewash with a second win.

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as they already bagged the first match in Galle by four wickets.