Search

LifestyleTechnologyViral

Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

Web Desk
11:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
Pakistan's first AI based model Shabnam Xai
Source: Instagram

Pakistan's first AI influencer, Shabnam Xai, has gained over 8,000 Instagram followers.

Shabnam is portrayed as a digital creator and MBA candidate at LUMS from Islamabad. Since July 16, her content has focused on food, fitness, travel, and more, featuring locations in northern Pakistan and countries like France and Spain.

Notably, she expressed support for Gaza in one post. Despite some inconsistencies in her AI-generated photos, which sometimes make her appearance vary, her content is generally convincing. Audience reactions are mixed, with some praising her beauty and others questioning her authenticity as a Pakistani model.

Shabnam Xai, a creation of advanced artificial intelligence, presents a blend of glamour and technology. Since her Instagram debut on July 16, 2024, Xai has captivated audiences with her remarkably lifelike photos and vibrant online presence.

Her Instagram account features an array of visually striking posts, establishing her as a model, food enthusiast, and fitness guru. Each post is set against enchanting backdrops, highlighting her unique appeal.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

06:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and ...

04:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

realme 12, realme 12+ 5G: Shaheen Afridi's choice for power-packed ...

12:17 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

iPhones, Samsung devices to get more expensive after new 25pc taxes ...

11:42 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleges kidnappers named Nauman Ijaz, Saba ...

08:46 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Manchester Police face backlash over assault of British-Pakistani ...

Most viewed

10:51 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Madiha Imam's bold pictures from vacation go viral

01:29 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Pakistan’s first AI influencer Shabnam Xai’s photos take internet ...

01:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

'Mr Bean on death bed': All you need to know about Rowan Atkinson's ...

10:35 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Ayyan Ali shares 1st picture on Instagram after a long time

01:22 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook services restored in Pakistan after successful ...

04:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: Female suspect's statement ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: