Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

Pakistan's first AI influencer, Shabnam Xai, has gained over 8,000 Instagram followers.
Shabnam is portrayed as a digital creator and MBA candidate at LUMS from Islamabad. Since July 16, her content has focused on food, fitness, travel, and more, featuring locations in northern Pakistan and countries like France and Spain.
Notably, she expressed support for Gaza in one post. Despite some inconsistencies in her AI-generated photos, which sometimes make her appearance vary, her content is generally convincing. Audience reactions are mixed, with some praising her beauty and others questioning her authenticity as a Pakistani model.
Shabnam Xai, a creation of advanced artificial intelligence, presents a blend of glamour and technology. Since her Instagram debut on July 16, 2024, Xai has captivated audiences with her remarkably lifelike photos and vibrant online presence.
Her Instagram account features an array of visually striking posts, establishing her as a model, food enthusiast, and fitness guru. Each post is set against enchanting backdrops, highlighting her unique appeal.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
