Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

Pakistan's first AI influencer, Shabnam Xai, has gained over 8,000 Instagram followers.

Shabnam is portrayed as a digital creator and MBA candidate at LUMS from Islamabad. Since July 16, her content has focused on food, fitness, travel, and more, featuring locations in northern Pakistan and countries like France and Spain.

Notably, she expressed support for Gaza in one post. Despite some inconsistencies in her AI-generated photos, which sometimes make her appearance vary, her content is generally convincing. Audience reactions are mixed, with some praising her beauty and others questioning her authenticity as a Pakistani model.

Shabnam Xai, a creation of advanced artificial intelligence, presents a blend of glamour and technology. Since her Instagram debut on July 16, 2024, Xai has captivated audiences with her remarkably lifelike photos and vibrant online presence.

Her Instagram account features an array of visually striking posts, establishing her as a model, food enthusiast, and fitness guru. Each post is set against enchanting backdrops, highlighting her unique appeal.