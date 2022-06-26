Voting underway for first phase of local government elections in Sindh
KARACHI – Voting is underway for the first phase of local government elections in 14 districts of Sindh today (Sunday).
The districts include Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar.
The polling began at 8am and will continue until 5pm. Elections in the rest of the districts of Sindh will be held on July 24.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 9,023 polling stations, including 1,895 for women, to facilitate over 11 million registered voters.
At least 1,985 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 3,448 sensitive. Paramilitary Rangers and police have been deployed at 2,980 highly sensitive polling stations across the province.
CCTV cameras have been installed at the most sensitive polling stations.
As many as 21,298 candidates are in the field against 6,277 seats of 101 town committees, 23 municipal committees, 14 districts councils, four municipal corporations, 11 town municipal corporations and 887 union councils and union committees.
According to a spokesperson for ECP, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is monitoring the polling process in the province.
Meanwhile, monitoring cells have been established in Islamabad and at the office of the Sindh election commissioner to ensure transparent elections, the spokesperson added.
