Bilawal, Zardari land in Dubai for a 'crucial meeting' with Nawaz

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have arrived in Dubai via a special plane for a crucial meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) patron Nawaz Sharif, say reports in the Pakistani media.

Geo News quoted sources within the PPP as saying that Zardari would stay in Dubai for a few days during which he is likely to meet Sharif, who arrived in UAE a day earlier.

Bilawal, who is also foreign minister of Pakistan, and Zardari’s visit to the UAE came amid reports that Nawaz is planning to return to the country.

The PML-N leader has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed by a court to travel to the United Kingdom on medical grounds.

The bigwigs of the PML-N-led coalition government are likely to discuss important matters including prevailing economic challenges and upcoming general elections at the Dubai huddle.

Nawaz reached Dubai from London on Saturday afternoon while his daughter and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam arrived with her son Junaid Safdar and other members of the family at the same time from Lahore.

The three-time former prime minister is staying at the Emirates Hill residence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s son and Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Dar who is married to Asma Sharif, the younger sister of Maryam.

Earlier today, PML-N chief Nawaz and his daughter Maryam met members of the Dubai Royal family after reaching the Middle Eastern country.

Video obtained by Geo News showed Nawaz and Maryam leaving Ali Dar’s residence in an entourage of cars, with the protocol from the Dubai authorities. The PML-N supremo travelled from London with Hussain Nawaz, Asma and Dr Adnan Khan.

According to sources, Nawaz held several important meetings in Dubai where the road map for his return was discussed in detail including Pakistan's economic and political future.

The PML-N sources said that the former premier will be returning to Pakistan in the near future.

Sources have revealed that one meeting was held on Sunday afternoon had the longest discussion, but the attendees have not been disclosed as of now.

In particular, discussions focused on resolving legal entanglements that could be preventing Nawaz's return, with the expectation expressed that a solution will be found soon.

On the other hand, there are reports that the PML-N supremo will spend Eid ul Adha with his family in Dubai in the first week of July. Moreover, he is scheduled to have special meetings with the royal family in Saudi Arabia.

The hopes of Nawaz's return to Pakistan increased after the National Assembly earlier today amended a law limiting the disqualification of a parliamentarian to a maximum of five years, paving the way for those barred for life from running for public office.