Coke Studio singer Asad Abbas waits for a miracle to happen as he fights kidney failure

Web Desk 10:41 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Source: Asad Abbas (Instagram)

Pakistani music industry's renowned folk singer Asad Abbas has hit the rock bottom while battling his kidney failure.

The vocalist behind the title track of the blockbuster drama serial Raqs e Bismil has greatly contributed to the music industry with a number of chart busters, but he is now left almost immovable by his disease.  

Talking to Yasir Shami on the Daily Pakistan Podcast, Abbas said he has been dealing with kidney failure for the last seven years and has spent around Rs70 million on his treatment so far. He said that his family had to sell their houses in Lahore and Faisalabad to raise money for his treatment.

He said that Rs10 million and a Mercedes car he won from a music competition too were spent on his treatment. He said that his mother passed away from a heart attack when she learnt that his disease has returned after a very expensive and painful treatment.

Winner of the Pakistan Sangeet Icon and Lux Style Award in music, the Kadi Aa Mil Sanwal Yar Ve singer is in now dire financial straits due to the ever increasing costs of his medical treatment.

In a relentless pursuit of cure over the past seven years, the lead vocalist of the Meekal Hassan band has spent all of his savings and is now waiting for a miracle to happen as he needs Rs5 crore (Rs50 million) for his treatment in the USA.

Actor Imran Ashraf, known for his compassionate nature and unwavering support to fellow artists, recently expressed his heartfelt concern for Abbas on Instagram.

Answering a question from Yasir Shami on the Daily Pakistan Podcast, Abbas said he has worked with all big stars of the music and showbiz industry, but none of them ever came to inquire after him or extend financial support. He said he has performed in several countries of the world, including the United States of America, Canada and United Kingdom. He said he would charge Rs500,000 to Rs1,200,000 for a concert.

Social media users sent prayers and well wishes for the singer, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Coke Studio producer Zulfi steps in to help Kana Yaari singer

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

