LIVE: May 9 perpetrators should not be forgiven, says DG ISPR

03:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif is addressing an important press conference today. 

The director general of Inter Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) presser comes as the Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing petitions against trial of civilians in military courts. 

The petitions were filed after several PTI supporters, who were arrested after May 9 violence, were handed over to military for their trial. 

More to follow…

