Pakistan

FIA arrests Parvez Elahi in money laundering case 

01:05 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi once again in the money laundering case.

The former chief minister was arrested from the Lahore’s camp jail and produced before a local court to seek his physical remand in the case. The FIA has requested the court to approve 14-day remand as the hearing is underway. 

The investigation agency argued that it needed to interrogate the PTI leader about his alleged frontman Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman. 

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have recovered key evidence through a forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Zaman, who is also in its custody. 

Reports said Chaudhry Zaman handled the Elahi’s financial transactions. He has also allegedly confessed to handling Elahi and his family’s illegal transactions in a statement given to the police.

