President Arif Alvi arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

RIYADH – Pakistani President Arif Alvi arrived in Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage which starts on Monday.
The president, wearing an ihram, was received at the King Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of the Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.
Alvi and members of his family and staff will perform Hajj, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.
As many as 1,655,188 Hajj pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom from abroad so far, according to the Saudi media.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
