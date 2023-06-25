President Arif Alvi arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

RIYADH – Pakistani President Arif Alvi arrived in Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage which starts on Monday.

The president, wearing an ihram, was received at the King Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of the Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

Alvi and members of his family and staff will perform Hajj, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

As many as 1,655,188 Hajj pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom from abroad so far, according to the Saudi media.