YouTube to enable cross-platform game play soon

YouTube is looking for new ways to diversify its services, enter the market for game streaming, and increase advertising revenue.

According to information in an email acquired by The Wall Street Journal, Youtube is reportedly testing Playables – a platform for broadcasting video games to YouTube. This programme, which resembles Stadia in certain ways, attempts to make online video games accessible to YouTube's large user base.

Users will be able to play games directly on their devices using Playables. There aren't many other information in the email, but it does emphasise one of the games, Stack Bounce, an arcade-style game.

Playables will provide users immediate access to these games via the iOS and Android mobile apps or the YouTube website. With this business collaboration, YouTube may be able to grow its gaming audience and broaden its product offers.

YouTube has already experimented in gaming, but this latest endeavour seems to be driven by a desire to boost its advertising income, which has recently seen a decline. The launch of Playables intends to take advantage of the enormous potential of the online gaming sector.

This new initiative's precise monetization plan is yet unknown. Even though the Google Play Store already has a large selection of Android mobile games, Playables gives YouTube a new chance to investigate different revenue streams.