Search

Technology

YouTube to enable cross-platform game play soon

Web Desk 10:33 AM | 27 Jun, 2023
YouTube to enable cross-platform game play soon
Source: File Photo

YouTube is looking for new ways to diversify its services, enter the market for game streaming, and increase advertising revenue.

According to information in an email acquired by The Wall Street Journal, Youtube is reportedly testing Playables – a platform for broadcasting video games to YouTube. This programme, which resembles Stadia in certain ways, attempts to make online video games accessible to YouTube's large user base.

Users will be able to play games directly on their devices using Playables. There aren't many other information in the email, but it does emphasise one of the games, Stack Bounce, an arcade-style game.

Playables will provide users immediate access to these games via the iOS and Android mobile apps or the YouTube website. With this business collaboration, YouTube may be able to grow its gaming audience and broaden its product offers.

YouTube has already experimented in gaming, but this latest endeavour seems to be driven by a desire to boost its advertising income, which has recently seen a decline. The launch of Playables intends to take advantage of the enormous potential of the online gaming sector.

This new initiative's precise monetization plan is yet unknown. Even though the Google Play Store already has a large selection of Android mobile games, Playables gives YouTube a new chance to investigate different revenue streams.

YouTube hosts first creator roundtable with Pakistani content creators

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

President Alvi hails Biznet 2023’s commitment to training 1,000 women as game developers

08:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

US inaugurates first-ever Pakistan Pavilion at Game Developers Conference

02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Zong 4G partners with Knowledge Platform to offer a better Learning Management System

10:21 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

YouTube enables content creators to earn money from Shorts

09:48 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel briefly hacked

10:53 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Pakistan agrees to release blocked payments to avoid suspension of Google Play Store services

01:05 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Here’s all details about first Pakistan-India encounter at 2023 ODI ...

12:28 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: