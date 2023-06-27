YouTube to enable cross-platform game play soon

YouTube is looking for new ways to diversify its services, enter the market for game streaming, and increase advertising revenue.
According to information in an email acquired by The Wall Street Journal, Youtube is reportedly testing Playables – a platform for broadcasting video games to YouTube. This programme, which resembles Stadia in certain ways, attempts to make online video games accessible to YouTube's large user base.
Users will be able to play games directly on their devices using Playables. There aren't many other information in the email, but it does emphasise one of the games, Stack Bounce, an arcade-style game.
Playables will provide users immediate access to these games via the iOS and Android mobile apps or the YouTube website. With this business collaboration, YouTube may be able to grow its gaming audience and broaden its product offers.
YouTube has already experimented in gaming, but this latest endeavour seems to be driven by a desire to boost its advertising income, which has recently seen a decline. The launch of Playables intends to take advantage of the enormous potential of the online gaming sector.
This new initiative's precise monetization plan is yet unknown. Even though the Google Play Store already has a large selection of Android mobile games, Playables gives YouTube a new chance to investigate different revenue streams.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
