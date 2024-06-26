‘Neither constructive nor objective’ – Pakistan rejects US resolution of Feb 8 general elections

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office said the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives seeking an investigation into Pakistan’s recently held general elections “neither constructive nor objective”.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said resolution stemmed from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan believed that timing and context of this resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of Pak-US bilateral ties.

She said Pakistan, as the world's second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, is committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest.

She said Pakistan believes in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding and such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective.

She said Pakistan hoped that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both countries and their people.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives has demanded an investigation into Pakistan's recent general elections, which were held on February 8, 2024.

Under the bipartisan resolution passed by a vote of 368 to 7 in the House of Representatives, it was stated that free and impartial investigations should be conducted into allegations of interference and irregularities in the elections.

The resolution condemned efforts to intimidate the public in Pakistan to prevent their participation in democratic activities.

Furthermore, the resolution expressed condemnation for disruptions of internet and telecommunications services during the elections.