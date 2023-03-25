Hareem Shah wishes a "Happy Ramadan" to her fans

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan and all around the world, Muslim nations are celebrating with all zeal and zest and seeking Allah's guidance through and through. Among millions of people is Pakistani social media figure and TikTok star, Hareem Shah, who is also resorting to the religious and righteous path in order to become a responsible Muslim.
Taking to the social media platform, the TikTok star wished her fans and followers a "Happy Ramadan" and asked them to remember her in their prayers as she is going through a "rough patch" right now and is seeking Allah's guidance and well wishes from her admirers who stuck by her through thick and thin. For background context, Shah is currently roped in a controversy of leaked obscene videos of herself which she alleges have been leaked by her close ones.
Shah captioned the Instagram video, "Ya Allaha pak me bhot kamzor hu tu Mari Madad kr ya Allaha pak is Ramzan k sadky tu sundal Khatak or ayesha Naz ko barbad kr Ya Allaha tu sub janta ha tuj sy kuch chupa nhi Mary Allaha tu Mujy insaf dela da [ Ya Allah Pak, I am weak and I need your assistance. Ya Allah, in honor of this auspicious and Holy month of Ramadan, I ask you to punish Sabdal Khattak and Ayesha Naz because you know everything and nothing is kept in the dark from you. My Lord, provide me with justice]"
On her professional front, the 31-year-old star gained popularity through TikTok. In June 2021, Shah confirmed her marriage to a mystery man from Pakistan People's Party. It was later confirmed to be Syed Bilal Shah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
