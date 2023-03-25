Hareem Shah wishes a "Happy Ramadan" to her fans

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan and all around the world, Muslim nations are celebrating with all zeal and zest and seeking Allah's guidance through and through. Among millions of people is Pakistani social media figure and TikTok star, Hareem Shah, who is also resorting to the religious and righteous path in order to become a responsible Muslim.

Taking to the social media platform, the TikTok star wished her fans and followers a "Happy Ramadan" and asked them to remember her in their prayers as she is going through a "rough patch" right now and is seeking Allah's guidance and well wishes from her admirers who stuck by her through thick and thin. For background context, Shah is currently roped in a controversy of leaked obscene videos of herself which she alleges have been leaked by her close ones.

Shah captioned the Instagram video, "Ya Allaha pak me bhot kamzor hu tu Mari Madad kr ya Allaha pak is Ramzan k sadky tu sundal Khatak or ayesha Naz ko barbad kr Ya Allaha tu sub janta ha tuj sy kuch chupa nhi Mary Allaha tu Mujy insaf dela da [ Ya Allah Pak, I am weak and I need your assistance. Ya Allah, in honor of this auspicious and Holy month of Ramadan, I ask you to punish Sabdal Khattak and Ayesha Naz because you know everything and nothing is kept in the dark from you. My Lord, provide me with justice]"

On her professional front, the 31-year-old star gained popularity through TikTok. In June 2021, Shah confirmed her marriage to a mystery man from Pakistan People's Party. It was later confirmed to be Syed Bilal Shah.