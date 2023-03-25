Search

Lifestyle

Hareem Shah wishes a "Happy Ramadan" to her fans

Noor Fatima 11:30 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Hareem Shah wishes a

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan and all around the world, Muslim nations are celebrating with all zeal and zest and seeking Allah's guidance through and through. Among millions of people is Pakistani social media figure and TikTok star, Hareem Shah, who is also resorting to the religious and righteous path in order to become a responsible Muslim.    

Taking to the social media platform, the TikTok star wished her fans and followers a "Happy Ramadan" and asked them to remember her in their prayers as she is going through a "rough patch" right now and is seeking Allah's guidance and well wishes from her admirers who stuck by her through thick and thin. For background context, Shah is currently roped in a controversy of leaked obscene videos of herself which she alleges have been leaked by her close ones.

Shah captioned the Instagram video, "Ya Allaha pak me bhot kamzor hu tu Mari Madad kr ya Allaha pak is Ramzan k sadky tu sundal Khatak or ayesha Naz ko barbad kr Ya Allaha tu sub janta ha tuj sy kuch chupa nhi Mary Allaha tu Mujy insaf dela da [ Ya Allah Pak, I am weak and I need your assistance. Ya Allah, in honor of this auspicious and Holy month of Ramadan, I ask you to punish Sabdal Khattak and Ayesha Naz because you know everything and nothing is kept in the dark from you. My Lord, provide me with justice]"  

On her professional front, the 31-year-old star gained popularity through TikTok. In June 2021, Shah confirmed her marriage to a mystery man from Pakistan People's Party. It was later confirmed to be Syed Bilal Shah.

TikTok star Hareem Shah cries in front of Mathira

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant shares her first Ramadan fasting experience

11:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Hajra Yamin delights fans with new stunning pictures

12:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Why won't Mathira let her children play PUBG?

04:16 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Celebrities share heartfelt wishes for a blessed Ramadan

04:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Alizeh Shah hospitalized for food poisoning

10:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Yashma Gill speaks candidly about her marriage plans

04:32 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant shares her first Ramadan fasting ...

11:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th March 2023

08:42 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: