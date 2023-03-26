PAKvAFG: Pakistan face Afghanistan today in second T20I

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan lead the three-match series by 1-0 while the last match will be played at the same venue on Monday.

The match will start at 9pm.

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

As Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, they set an easy 93-run target for Afghanistan at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan scored the required runs in 17.5 overs at the loss of four wickets.