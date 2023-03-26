PAKvAFG: Pakistan face Afghanistan today in second T20I

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Afghanistan lead the three-match series by 1-0 while the last match will be played at the same venue on Monday.
The match will start at 9pm.
Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
As Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, they set an easy 93-run target for Afghanistan at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.
Chasing the target, Afghanistan scored the required runs in 17.5 overs at the loss of four wickets.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
