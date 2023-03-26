Shehnaaz Gill and Suniel Shetty share a fun time on her show

The multi-talented, triple threat of Bollywood who knows how to slay whether it is modeling, acting, or hosting — Shehnaaz Gill — is back with yet another fun episode of her popular chat show with a guest who has been riding high on the success of his cult classic action films, Suniel Shetty, to boast his latest offering, a web series titled Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.

Having hosted many celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Shahid Kapoor previously, the Kala Shah Kala star invited Shetty to have a hilarious time and to know more about how the Dhadkan famed actor gained his nickname "Anna" in the 8th episode of her popular chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz which streams on her YouTube channel.

Where almost every person has pet names, the Phir Hera Pheri star is popularly known as "Anna" which Shetty enjoys very much. "I absolutely love it when someone calls me Anna instead of Suniel. It means elder brother and they say it out of respect. It only shows you how strongly people love you," the Chup Chup Ke star exclaimed. Not only that, but Shetty's character in Fight Club was also Anna which only adds much respect and merit to the name.

But there lies a lesser-known back story behind Shetty's popular pet name, the Umrao Jaan actor took a trip down memory lane, and recalled how Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt started calling him Anna [which means Brother]. The trio was then shooting for the film Kaante in Loss Angeles. Picking up the habit from Bachchan and Dutt, Shetty's staff also started addressing him by this name, and the rest is history, revealed the actor during Gill's show.

In the promo, Gill who has a way around words, complained to Shetty about the price hike of popcorn in cinema halls. "Meri baat suno, aaj kal jabh mein theatre jati hoon, film dekhti hoon, toh INR 1400-1500 ke ho gaye hain popcorn [Listen, when I go to watch a movie in a theatre these days, I find out that the popcorn costs up to INR 1400-1500]"

Agreeing, Shetty says, "Pata hai mujhay [I know]"

The Sat Shri Akaal England actress added, "Itnay mehengay kion [Why is it so expensive?]"

A perplexed Shetty responded, "Array mein thodi na baich raha hoon. Mera koi lena dena nahi hai. Meri company ka naam hai Pop Corn [I am not selling them, and I have got nothing to do with it. My production company's name is Pop-Corn]"

Taking to Instagram, Gill shared a snippet of the episode and captioned, "Kya hai Na, important questions bhi puchna chahiye!!! Lol"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Both the actors also pondered over the stereotypical assumption of Bollywood being a 'men-oriented’ fraternity and discussed the progress it made. The conversation began when the Aaghaaz star suggested that he would rather essay ‘characters’ than be a cliche hero who dances with the female lead on screen. Seconding Shetty's opinion, the actress said, "Hamari industry, waisay bhi sirf industry kia, puray world ki baat karein toh men-oriented hii hain [Not only our industry but, the entire world is men-oriented]"

Shetty quickly interrupted and asked, "Kon bolta hai aisay? [Who says this?]" to which Gill promptly responded that the whole world is a staunch supporter of this opinion. The Officer star then added, "Sabh kuch badal gaya hai. Dekhiye, abh toh aap rule kar rahi hain. I think it is equal, soch badla hua hai [Everythin has changed its course, look at yourself! You're dominating the industry. People's ideas have changed]"

In further conversation, Gill revealed how she heard that Shetty is calm off-screen and aggressive on camera during action film shootings. Keeping her bubbly charisma maintained, Gill jokingly demanded Shetty to prove that he is "cool" and let her "stay in his hotel" with her family for "5-6 days."

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor invited Gill to his home as he believes in "atithi devo bhava" meaning "Guest is God." To this, Gill exclaimed, "Aap cool nahi, mera fool bana rahay ho!"

EP 08 of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill with Anna aka @SunielVShetty is out now! Follow the link to watch now: https://t.co/3uka8LX6rS — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 25, 2023

On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite the Sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan.

Shetty, on the other hand, will be seen in Untitled; Hera Pheri film, and Race 4.