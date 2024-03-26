Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs229,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,029 to close at Rs196,647.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity also went up as per ounce price settle at $2,139 after a hike of $6.
A day earlier, the price of 24 karat gold per tola remained steady at Rs 228,200, with no change reported in the local market on Monday.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 grams of 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs. 195,645 and Rs. 179,341 respectively.
Similarly, there was no fluctuation in the prices of silver, with both per tola and ten gram silver being traded at Rs. 2,580 and Rs. 2,211.93 respectively.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.