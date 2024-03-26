Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs229,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,029 to close at Rs196,647.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity also went up as per ounce price settle at $2,139 after a hike of $6.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat gold per tola remained steady at Rs 228,200, with no change reported in the local market on Monday.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 grams of 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs. 195,645 and Rs. 179,341 respectively.

Similarly, there was no fluctuation in the prices of silver, with both per tola and ten gram silver being traded at Rs. 2,580 and Rs. 2,211.93 respectively.