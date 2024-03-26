Have UAE YouTuber Couple Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed divorced?

UAE YouTuber couple and influencers Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed sparked divorce rumors as the couple stopped appearing together in videos for quite some time and it triggered a buzz online.

The couple witnessed stardom with their wholesome humorous content. On YouTuber, Instagram and other social platforms, the two used to highlight their positive impact and mutual support, showcasing their achievements in the world of content creation.

Khalid and Salama however were not spotted together in the last year. Salama’s disappearance from Khalid’s channel on a video streaming site has everyone talking.

In recent times, there has been a lot of speculation about the rumored divorce of couple, best known for family content. Amid the rumors, the couple has not made any official statement about their marital status.

Khalid and Salama amassed millions of followers with their classic content, but separation rumors have stirred discussions and inquiries among their fans and internet users.

As the couple remains tight lipped about their status, the truth behind their marital status remains under wraps.

Khalid and Salama have two children, Abdullah and Khalifa, who used to appear in some of their videos, but the couple is mindful of not making them the focus of their content.