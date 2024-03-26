Security forces foil terror attack on Turbat naval airbase, killing six BLA militants

KECH – Pakistani security forces on Tuesday night repulsed a terror attack by Baloch militants attack at a naval airbase near Turbat, kiiling six militants.

The security personnel deployed around the naval airbase responded to gunfire and explosions near Turbat airport. Makran Commissioner told media that the armed men attempted to storm the airport boundary from different sides, but security forces repulsed them.

PNS Siddique, a major naval air station, was militants target but security forces managed to demonstrate unwavering dedication and bravery in defending the nation, amid uptick in terror attacks.

Several blasts and continuous firing were reported late night, but the military’s media wing or any senior officials has not shared insights about the attack.

Majeed brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility, in series of fresh attacks on security forces and civilians.

Last week, two brave of the motherland embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed as forces thwarted attack on Gwadar Port Authority Colony.

More to follow…