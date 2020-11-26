Mehwish Hayat gets surprised by some secret admirer (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:21 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Mehwish Hayat gets surprised by some secret admirer (VIDEO)
Share

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but amidst all the chaos, Mehwish Hayat has been receiving some delicious good vibes from a secret sender!

This piece of gossip has been spreading like wildfire on all social media platforms. A very delicious looking Chocolate Bouquet and Chocolate Scented Candles were received by Mehwish Hayat by the anonymous well-wisher along with a note that said:

‘’2020 has been hard on us, but take it easy and chill in a chocolaty stride. Sending some good vibes your way! Enjoy!’’

All of this raises one question, who is this secret well-wisher?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandsynario (@brandsynario)

Mehwish has asked the mysterious gift sender to come forward so she can thank this mystery fan for this sweet chocolate surprise.

All eyes are fixed on Mewish Hayat’s profile for an update as the suspense is peaking and we can’t wait for Mehwish’s admirer to come forward!

More From This Category
Urwa Hocane's father responds to 'separation' ...
07:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Nabeel Zuberi takes lead role in Aulaad
05:29 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Mehwish Hayat gets surprised by some secret ...
05:21 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Sania Mirza shares the name of Tennis star she ...
04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to miss Bakhtawar’s ...
03:55 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Harry Styles makes 1D's history in Grammy's ...
07:01 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urwa Hocane's father responds to 'separation' with Farhan Saeed
07:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr