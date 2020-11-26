PDM may postpone rallies if PM Imran telephones Nawaz, Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Amid government’s call for cancelling public gatherings due to COVID-19 resurgence, an alliance of opposition parties has made some conditions including some tough one for the rulers on postponing its rallies against the government.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) may put off the rallies if Prime Minister Imran Khan makes calls to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and makes a formal request taking them on board about COVID-19 situation.

If premier is concerned over the prevailing situation, he should contact PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders in this regard, Khohar said.

He added that the opposition has been playing a constructive role in the past for the country.

Local media citing sources said that the PDM was mulling to delay the rallies due to COVID-19 second wave.

PDM is scheduled to hold its rally in Multan on November 30 despite government’s ban on it.