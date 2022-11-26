LIVE: Imran Khan addresses PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march in Rawalpindi
06:30 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Source: @PTIofficial/Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing the massive gathering at his party's decisive showdown in Rawalpinid. 

The former prime minister reached Rawalpindi through a chartered plane that landed at the Nur Khan Air base. 

Earlier, the Sharif-led government restricted Imran Khan to land via helicopter after which the defiant politician decided to reach Rawalpindi on a private plane.

The populist leader is reportedly accompanied by a team of his physicians and his nephew Ahmed Khan Niazi. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, and activists are heading to Rawalpindi for the final showdown of Azadi march, in another bid to pressurise the ruling alliance for early elections.

Lately, PTI Senator and close aide of party chief, Faisal Javed announced that former prime minister Imran Khan would announce if the rally would sit or march forward.

Khan will join marchers in Rawalpindi where he will address a public meeting at Murree Road. PTI chief will appear before the party activists for the first time since he was injured in a gun attack during the long march in Wazirabad earlier this month.

Red Zone sealed, security beefed up in twin cities

Interior Ministry has warned of security threats as thousand flocked to Rawalpindi on the former prime minister’s call. 

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi administration has beefed up security arrangements for PTI public meeting and over 8,000 cops have been deployed for security.

Capital police have further issued a traffic plan for the city. A diversion has been formed at Faizabad for those travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Murree Road.

Residents of twin cities can use Old Airport Road and Stadium Road to enter Islamabad. Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed for entry into the Red Zone and alternative routes of Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk could be used for commuting.

Islamabad's red zone sealed as PTI all set for ... 09:18 AM | 26 Nov, 2022

RAWALPINDI – All the routes towards Islamabad’s Red Zone were sealed as the former ruling Pakistan ...

More to follow...

