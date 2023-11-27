Inside Shahveer Jafry's birthday bash

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry on his 30th birthday. The successful YouTuber, along with his darling wife Ayesha, keeps his fans and followers excited with his fun and engaging content on Instagram and YouTube. Jafry solidified himself among the most famous Pakistani YouTubers with a massive fan following in millions.

With a whopping 3.4 millions followers on Instagram alone, Jafry never forgets to tag along his fandom through ups and downs. On his birthday, the up-and-coming actor shared a set of scintillating pictures and added that he has “never been this young” hinting at his blissful and amazing life. Other notable Pakistani YouTubers were also in attendance of Jafry's lavish birthday.

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes!” Jafry wrote in the caption. “Never been this young before,” he added playfully. “You guys are amazing,” the Chamkeeli star added.

On the work front, Jafry has stepped into acting with his debut web series “Barwaan Khiladi” co-starring Danyal Zafar and Kinza Hashmi.