Pakistan

PM Kakar to visit UAE today

11:02 AM | 26 Nov, 2023
PM Kakar to visit UAE today

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on a three-day bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates today.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations.

The visit will include signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

