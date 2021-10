LIVE — PAKvNZ: Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134 in T20 World Cup clash

DUBAI – Impressive bowling by Pakistan managed to restrict New Zealand from setting a tough target as Black Caps could made 134 runs in their innings in the T20 World Cup clash today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first.

The opening pair, Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill, tried to give a strong opening stand to the Black Caps before the pair was broken off when Haris Rauf sent Guptill (17) packing.

Imad Wasim got his retribution as after being hit for a six he removed Daryl Mitchell (27) the very next delivery.

Jimmy Neesham stayed for short at the creases before sent to packing by Mohammad Hafeez. Kane Williamson (25) had to make the long walk back after Hasan Ali’s direct hit found him short of crease.

Devon Conway (27) with his aggressive batting was turning into a potential threat but he was timely removed by Haris Rauf, who also took the wicket of Glenn Phillips.

On Sunday, Green Shirts outplayed India by 10 wickets to break their 12-match losing streak against the arch-rivals at the World Cups.

New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against Pakistan, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE with a calf tear. He will be replaced by Adam Milne subject to approval by the ICC Technical Committee #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 26, 2021

Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in T20Is, having won 14 and lost 10 contests between the sides. The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

The two sides were supposed to play another series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup, but the Kiwis suddenly cancelled the series minutes before the scheduled start of the first ODI match in Rawalpindi, citing security threats.

PCB had expressed disappointment over New Zealand’s unilateral decision.

Squads:

PAKISTAN (Expected playing XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover)