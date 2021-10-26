PAKvNZ: Pakistan ready to take on New Zealand today

Pakistani will take on New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The much-awaited match will start at 7pm (PST).

On Sunday, Green Shirts outplayed India by 10 wickets to break their 12-match losing streak against the arch-rivals at the World Cups.

New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against Pakistan, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.

Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in T20Is, having won 14 and lost 10 contests between the sides. The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

The two sides were supposed to play another series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup, but the Kiwis suddenly cancelled the series minutes before the scheduled start of the first ODI match in Rawalpindi, citing security threats.

PCB had expressed disappointment over New Zealand’s unilateral decision.

Squads:

PAKISTAN (Expected playing XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover)