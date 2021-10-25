PM Imran holds meetings with Saudi crown prince, Bahraini counterpart (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:27 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
PM Imran holds meetings with Saudi crown prince, Bahraini counterpart (VIDEO)
Share

RIYADH -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit here on Monday.

On this occasion, Khan congratulated the crown prince on successfully organising the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit on Climate Change. He said the summit demonstrated the commitment of the Saudi leadership to take tangible steps to effectively tackle the challenge of climate change.

The prime minister noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aligned closely with Pakistan’s Climate Change Initiatives – ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ and the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’. He reiterated Pakistan’s support in implementation of these initiatives.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the significance Pakistan attached to its strategic ties with the Kingdom. He expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its steadfast support to Pakistan at every crucial juncture. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all fields.

On the latest developments in Afghanistan, Khan stressed active and constructive engagement of the international community to help alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people. He expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and hoped the international community would take urgent steps to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

In a related development, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, in Riyadh on the sidelines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit on Monday.

PM Imran woos investors at Riyadh investment forum 08:19 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

JEDDAH – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the importance of engaging the private sector of Pakistan and ...

More From This Category
It's not a good time to talk to India about ...
12:48 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
PM Imran congratulates Uzbek president on ...
10:55 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Canada lauds Pakistan's constructive role during ...
09:04 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
10pc of countries responsible for 80pc of carbon ...
07:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Supreme Court wants Nasla Tower demolished in a ...
03:45 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Pakistan end ...
12:58 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr