PM Imran holds meetings with Saudi crown prince, Bahraini counterpart (VIDEO)

RIYADH -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit here on Monday.

On this occasion, Khan congratulated the crown prince on successfully organising the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit on Climate Change. He said the summit demonstrated the commitment of the Saudi leadership to take tangible steps to effectively tackle the challenge of climate change.

The prime minister noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aligned closely with Pakistan’s Climate Change Initiatives – ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ and the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’. He reiterated Pakistan’s support in implementation of these initiatives.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the significance Pakistan attached to its strategic ties with the Kingdom. He expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its steadfast support to Pakistan at every crucial juncture. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all fields.

On the latest developments in Afghanistan, Khan stressed active and constructive engagement of the international community to help alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people. He expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and hoped the international community would take urgent steps to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 had a meeting with the Prime Mininter of the Kingdom of Bahrain🇧🇭, His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa today in Riyadh on the side-lines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit. #MGISummit pic.twitter.com/ylNEAXkQVH — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 25, 2021

In a related development, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, in Riyadh on the sidelines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit on Monday.