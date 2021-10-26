T20 World Cup: South Africa elect to bowl first against Windies

DUBAI – Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first against the defending champions West Indies in the T20 World Cup match today.

Both sides will look to up their batting displays when they face each other, the match will start at 3 pm at Dubai International Stadium.

West Indies and South Africa are part of group 1 in the cricket mega event while both of them lost their previous games in the tournament.

Toss news from Dubai 🪙



South Africa will field first.



Windies skipper will expect better application from the batters who poorly performed in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage group 1 opener against England. Meanwhile, Proteas faced a hard time playing against the Australian side in their first fixture.

South Africa and the Windies have faced each other three times at T20 World Cups while Proteas clinched the 2007 and 2009 game and, West Indies won the 2016 – the same year they bagged the World Cup.

Meanwhile, in today’s game, the team winning the toss will opt to field first in light of the due factor as most squads choose to bowl first in these kinds of situations.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons/Roston Chase, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul