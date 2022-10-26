IREvENG: England lose openers while chasing 158 in T20 World Cup fixture against Ireland
Skipper Buttler out for duck
MELBOURNE – The bowling side of underdog Ireland displayed A-game as pacer Josh Little dismissed England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales within the first three overs.
After the dismissal of top guns, England needs 130 in 15 overs.
Earlier, Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie played a knock of 62 to give his side a great start against bigwig in the cricket carnival at an overcast Melbourne. Ireland then went from being 92/1 at the end of the 10th over to being all out for 157 runs.
The butler-led squad is among the favorites as they already outclassed Afghanistan opening their tournament with a five-wicket win. Both teams are in group 1 of the Super 12s.
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy
