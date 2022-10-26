Saudi Arabia releases Pakistanis convicted for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwwi

06:30 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Saudi Arabia releases Pakistanis convicted for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwwi
Source: File Photo
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ordered the release of Pakistani nationals, who were serving their jail sentence after being convicted in a sloganeering incident at Masjid-e-Nabwwi (PBUH).

In August this year, a court in Madina awarded jail sentence of up to ten years to six Pakistani nationals for their involvement in the sloganeering incident during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation in April.

The court handed ten years imprisonment to three Pakistani each and eight years jail term each to three other Pakistanis, besides imposing fine on them.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his recent visit to the kingdom, requested the crown prince to release the convicted Pakistanis.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister has thanked the Saudi crown prince for releasing the individuals at his request.

In April this year, a group of people surrounded the delegation of the Pakistani government when it entered the Prophet’s mosque and started raising unwelcoming slogans against it, violating the sanctity of the mosque where Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) is located.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media to condemn people involved in it.

Later, the Saudi authorities arrested the people involved in the incident and launched legal proceedings against them.

Saudi court awards jail to six Pakistanis for ... 09:40 AM | 5 Aug, 2022

JEDDAH – A court in Saudi Arabia awarded jail sentence of up to ten years to six Pakistani nationals for their ...

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Shehbaz leaves for first visit to ...
05:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Another ‘shock’ for power consumers as NEPRA ...
03:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
UN urges Kenya for full investigation into ...
01:44 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Arshad Sharif's body taken to PIMS for post-mortem
12:44 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Govt includes IB, ISI officers in high-level ...
10:44 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan to lead ‘Haqeeqi Azadi ...
09:48 AM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr