Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 October 2022
08:48 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,160 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,940.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Karachi
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Quetta
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Attock
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Multan
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,585
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:56 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 October 202208:48 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Maryam Nawaz's comments on tweet showing Arshad Sharif's coffin draw ...11:56 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- Mohammad Hafeez slams Babar Azam over flawed captaincy after ...11:23 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- ‘Davos in the desert’ – PM Shehbaz seeks Saudi investment in ...10:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning toilets, doing mopping in Canada
10:35 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed look stunning in black09:25 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- Ushna Shah brings displaced flood victims into limelight once again09:55 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- Lux Style Awards extend submission date after unequal representation ...10:20 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022