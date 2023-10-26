Iran bans female actors to work over hijab violations

Iranian official authorities banned a number of female actors from working who failed to follow the Islamic republic's strict dress code mainly the mandatory headscarves, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

"Those who do not follow the law, will not be allowed to work," Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili announced to Iranian media after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday, Iranian media found actors Taraneh Alidoosti, Katayoun Riahi and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria to be violating Hijab laws and issued that they "will not be allowed to play roles in movies."

Alidoosti and Riahi were among the public figures who were briefly detained during last year's protests over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating Iran's female dress code.

Amini's death triggered worldwide, months-long protests which the authorities labelled as "riots" prompted by foreign governments.

Following Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, covering the neck and head has been compulsory for women since 1983.

In September, politicians voted to toughen the penalties for dress code violation which include jail sentences of up to 10 years for women.