Data Ganj Bakhsh's 978th annual Urs begins in Lahore amid tight security
Web Desk
03:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – The three-day celebrations of the 978th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri (R.A), who is also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, began Sunday (today).

Pilgrims in large numbers have rushed to the shrine in the provincial capital to take part in the three-day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the district administration has finalized the arrangements for the Urs of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman. DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha also chaired a meeting, which was attended by DIG Operations, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed, Data Darbar Administrator along with other senior officials.

In separate meetings, officials were directed to beef up security arrangements for Urs other than the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) which would be observed on September 28 (Tuesday).

Senior officials also paid visits to adjourning areas of the walled city area to check the routes and development work on Saturday while the peace committee and civil society members were committed to maintain the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government earlier announced to suspend the mobile phone services in Lahore on 27th and 28th September to maintain security.

