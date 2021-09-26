National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab

RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup today.

The eighth match of the national event is scheduled to start at 7:30pm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground.

Probable XI for both sides:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.