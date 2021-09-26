National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab – Watch Online
07:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Share
RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab face off each other in the eighth match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup today.
Central Punjab won the toss, and elected to bat first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground.
Probable XI for both sides:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.
Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.
- Kabul airport ready for international flights, Taliban tell world08:39 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab – ...07:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred, two injured in Mach terrorist attack06:46 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’06:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- KRK slammed for predicting Sana Khan's divorce05:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in style
03:31 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021