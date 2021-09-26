National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab – Watch Online
07:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab – Watch Online
RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab face off each other in the eighth match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup today.

Central Punjab won the toss, and elected to bat first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground.

Probable XI for both sides:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

