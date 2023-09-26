Indian Muslim man, son land in Pakistan in search of protection from ‘Hindu terrorists’

KARACHI – An Indian Muslim and his son have arrived in Pakistan in search of refuge after they were targeted by “Hindu terrorists” in their own country.
Mohammad Hasnain (70) and his son Ishaq Amir (31), who are residents of New Delhi, fled India after they were targeted by “Hindu terrorists” multiple times.
The father and son duo travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 5 and two days later they took a visa for Afghanistan. On September 8, they reached Kabul and took a flight to Kandahar and reached the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak via taxi.
They said that they entered Pakistan from the Chaman border with the help of an agent. After entering Pakistan, the duo then paid a Pakistani taxi driver Rs60,000 to drop them to Hub from where they entered Karachi in a rickshaw.
After arriving in Karachi, they contacted the police who shifted them to an Edhi centre.
The duo confirmed that they were staying at the Edhi centre in Sohrab Goth. They added that Muslims are being persecuted in India and they do not wish to go back.
Religious discrimination in India, the world's largest democracy, has reached a "frightening" level since Narendra Modi-led Hindu nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rose to power in 2015.
In its annual reports on religious freedom, the US State Department listed several attacks against India's religious minorities including Muslims and Christians in the billion-plus nation.
Human rights groups also accuse Modi's rule of fostering discriminatory religious nationalism targeting Muslim, Christian, and Sikh religious minorities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.