Aiman Muneeb becomes Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Aiman Khan (Muneeb) is now the first celebrity with the highest number of followers, 5.9 million on Instagram in Pakistan.
The record was previously being accomplished by Mahira Khan who currently has a fan family of 5.8 million people, while in contrast, twin sister Minal Khan is standing at 4.9 million.
Aiman Khan's husband, Muneeb Butt had also congratulated his wife on achieving the mark. In an Insta story, Muneeb and Minal Khan wrote that "Congratulations Aiman for becoming Pakistan's most-followed celebrity on Instagram. 5.9M".
Apart from this, Aiman Khan had herself thanked the audience for their massive love and support.
Here is the post:
In November 2018, Aiman had tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt. The couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December. In August 2019, Aiman gave birth to her daughter, Amal. The few months old baby is already very popular on social media.
What are your views on the story? Comment below.
