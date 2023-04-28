Search

'Dahaad': Sonakshi Sinha makes her web series debut as a cop

Web Desk 03:45 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her debut in the world of OTT with the upcoming crime drama series, Dahaad.

In the show, she plays the role of Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, a strong and determined lady cop who takes on the task of solving a gruesome murder case.

The teaser reveals that there have been suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses, but Anjali rises against the crime to find justice.

The series is a collaborative effort by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar serving as executive producers.

Dahaad premiered at the 2023 Berlinale International Film Festival to an enthusiastic response. Reema Kagti expressed her excitement for the series, stating that the positive reception at the festival was very promising, and they are eagerly looking forward to bringing the series to global audiences.

Dahaad will premiere on May 12 on Prime Video.

