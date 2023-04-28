Search

Lifestyle

Haroon Shahid shares why he chooses to stay in Pakistan

Maheen Khawaja 02:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Haroon Shahid shares why he chooses to stay in Pakistan
Source: Instagram

Pakistan has been facing challenging times, with social, political, and economic issues clouding the nation's future. As a result, the idea of leaving the country has become a common topic of discussion.

Pakistani musician and actor Haroon Shahid recently shared his thoughts on this matter, highlighting the privilege attached to the ability to relocate and start afresh elsewhere.

Shahid took to Twitter to recount a personal experience that prompted him to address the notion of leaving his homeland. He revealed that his twin brothers, both of whom are Australian nationals, have been encouraging him to move to Australia for the past ten years. However, Shahid has chosen to remain in Pakistan, stating that he does not feel comfortable leaving his country behind. He believes that leaving would be running away, something he has never done before.

Shahid further enquired about the reasons why others, like himself, have opted to stay in Pakistan despite the current circumstances.

He received a variety of responses, but one consistent factor that emerged was the privilege associated with having the choice to leave. This privilege is not available to all, and those who can exercise it must acknowledge their good fortune.

The actor responded with "Look (not my buddy), You're the one who assumed that I implied that those who left 'ran'. In that case, I'd basically be saying that about my own family. Yes, I live a comfortable life but doesn't mean seeing others struggle makes you feel better. Har cheez pay criticism zaroori hai (is criticising everything necessary?)"

One Twitter user replied to Shahid's post by stating that he was lucky to live a comfortable life in Pakistan and had no right to imply that those who left the country had run away.

 In response, Shahid clarified that he did not indicate that anyone had run away and pointed out that criticizing everything is not necessary.

Responses to Haroon Shahid's query about why people choose to stay in Pakistan varied. While some dismissed the idea of leaving, others answered earnestly. One Twitter user stated that they chose to stay because Pakistan needs them, and if everyone leaves, who will remain behind to support the country? They pointed to the example of Imran Khan, who had the resources to live abroad but chose to stay in Pakistan. In their opinion, some people must stay behind to contribute to their nation's progress. 

Another user stated that they chose to leave Pakistan for the sake of their children and their own better future. They explained that life can change unexpectedly and drastically, and it is crucial to have a backup plan. However, they also recognized that the decision to stay or leave is a personal one, and they respected those who choose to live in Pakistan, even if they could settle overseas.

They added that they made their decision two decades ago and have no regrets.

PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah get candid about their family union

12:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Why did Minal Khan refuse to work with Muneeb Butt?

10:33 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Shahid Afridi 'warns' Shaheen Afridi against calling him 'sasur'

10:00 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Aima Baig shares her experience of attending Chris Brown’s concert

06:03 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Anoushey Ashraf questions Sri Lanka's decision to donate elephants to Pakistan

10:48 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself praying

05:43 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan sticks to neutral policy on Russia-Ukraine conflict, says FO

05:59 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 28, 2023

08:23 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: