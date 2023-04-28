Haroon Shahid shares why he chooses to stay in Pakistan

Pakistan has been facing challenging times, with social, political, and economic issues clouding the nation's future. As a result, the idea of leaving the country has become a common topic of discussion.

Pakistani musician and actor Haroon Shahid recently shared his thoughts on this matter, highlighting the privilege attached to the ability to relocate and start afresh elsewhere.

Shahid took to Twitter to recount a personal experience that prompted him to address the notion of leaving his homeland. He revealed that his twin brothers, both of whom are Australian nationals, have been encouraging him to move to Australia for the past ten years. However, Shahid has chosen to remain in Pakistan, stating that he does not feel comfortable leaving his country behind. He believes that leaving would be running away, something he has never done before.

Shahid further enquired about the reasons why others, like himself, have opted to stay in Pakistan despite the current circumstances.

He received a variety of responses, but one consistent factor that emerged was the privilege associated with having the choice to leave. This privilege is not available to all, and those who can exercise it must acknowledge their good fortune.

The actor responded with "Look (not my buddy), You're the one who assumed that I implied that those who left 'ran'. In that case, I'd basically be saying that about my own family. Yes, I live a comfortable life but doesn't mean seeing others struggle makes you feel better. Har cheez pay criticism zaroori hai (is criticising everything necessary?)"

Responses to Haroon Shahid's query about why people choose to stay in Pakistan varied. While some dismissed the idea of leaving, others answered earnestly. One Twitter user stated that they chose to stay because Pakistan needs them, and if everyone leaves, who will remain behind to support the country? They pointed to the example of Imran Khan, who had the resources to live abroad but chose to stay in Pakistan. In their opinion, some people must stay behind to contribute to their nation's progress.

Another user stated that they chose to leave Pakistan for the sake of their children and their own better future. They explained that life can change unexpectedly and drastically, and it is crucial to have a backup plan. However, they also recognized that the decision to stay or leave is a personal one, and they respected those who choose to live in Pakistan, even if they could settle overseas.

