How to access a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices?

WhatsApp is improving its multi-device offering by introducing the ability to use the same account on multiple phones.

Up to five phones can each utilise the same WhatsApp account.

It's similar to how you connect WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops, you connect every new phone.

Your messages, media, and phone conversations will all remain end-to-end encrypted since each paired phone establishes its own separate connection to WhatsApp.

Furthermore, you will be immediately logged out of all companion devices if your primary phone is inactive "for a long period" (WhatsApp doesn't provide a more precise time frame).

Messaging is made simpler by connecting phones as companion devices. The ability to transfer between phones without logging out allows you to continue conversations where you left them.