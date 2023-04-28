Naseem Shah shares the pain of losing his mother

Naseem Shah, a young and talented fast bowler, has captured the hearts of cricket fans across Pakistan with his impressive skills and hard work. He made his debut at just 16 years old, a dream come true for any young cricketer.
However, this joyous moment was overshadowed by the loss of his beloved mother, who he loved more than anyone else in the world. Despite the pain of his mother's loss, Shah decided to play his debut match, dedicating his performance to the memory of his mother.
In an emotional interview with Sawera Pasha, he revealed that this was the most difficult phase of his life, and he had to take medicines to find peace of mind.
The loss of his mother was so overwhelming that he struggled to talk about it. He found himself forgetting things that he would never have forgotten when his mother was alive. The pain was so great that he tries to avoid going home, as he can still see his mother walking through the doors of their house.
Despite this heart-wrenching pain, Shah remains determined to make his mother proud. He imagines that his mother is sitting in front of him, listening to his dreams and desires. He continues to work hard and pursue his passion for cricket, just as his mother always supported him.
Through his dedication and perseverance, Naseem has become a role model for young cricketers across Pakistan. Lately, he has become the centre of attention due to his phenomenal performance in the Asia Cup 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
