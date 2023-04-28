Search

'Unhappy' Ronaldo to quit Saudi club and move to Madrid: reports

Web Desk 04:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made the decision to return to Madrid from the Saudi club Al-Nasr.

According to El Nacional, Cristiano Ronaldo has opted to leave Saudi Arabia because of linguistic and cultural problems. 

The football legend is expected to return to Real Madrid, and club president Florentino Perez has promised him his complete support.

Ronaldo previously served as Madrid's representative from 2009 until 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks all-time men’s international caps record

On the other hand, Lionel Messi, the captain who led Argentina to the most recent World Cup victory over his rivals, is also hesitant to join Al-Hilal, the Saudi club Al-Nasr's competitor.

Messi received double offer compared to Ronaldo from Saudi club

