CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DSP suspended for using stolen car

PESHAWAR – A senior officer of Counter Terrorism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was suspended for allegedly using a car stolen from Sindh province of Pakistan.

“Mr Dad Muhammad DSP (BS-17) of CTD HQrs Peshawar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect till further orders. Show cause notice will be issued separately,” read the suspension order which does not carry any reason behind it.

However, reports suggest that the officer was using a car stolen from Sindh.

Meanwhile, the suspended DSP told media that he would move the high court against the suspension orders saying these were issued without an inquiry.

DSP Dad Muhammad said he was using a rented car, adding that baseless allegations have been levelled against him by the Sindh police.