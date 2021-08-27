At least 12 US soldiers killed, 15 wounded in Kabul airport attack

At least 12 US soldiers were killed in Thursday’s Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and CENTCOM commander, Marine Corps Gen Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., told a news briefing at the Pentagon that 15 other US soldiers were wounded in the attack.

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Kabulairport&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have repeatedly mentioned the ISIS-K group as the one seeking to attack Western targets in Afghanistan.

ISIS-K or the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is the regional affiliate of ISIS (or so-called Islamic State) that is active in Afghanistan. It is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist militant groups currently operating in Afghanistan.

It was set up in January 2015 at the height of IS power in Iraq and Syria, before its self-declared caliphate was defeated and dismantled by a US-led coalition.

At least 60 people were killed and 140 others wounded in the explosions at Kabul airport, a senior health official said.

UPDATE -- More than 60 Afghan civilians were killed and 150 others were wounded in Kabul Airport explosions, a health official told us. #Kabul #KabulAirport — Ehsanullah Amiri (@euamiri) August 26, 2021

Pentagon Says Evacuations To Continue

Gen Kenneth McKenzie of US Central Command however said, "We'll continue to execute the mission despite this attack." He added about 1,000 US citizens are still believed to be in Afghanistan.