At least 12 US soldiers killed, 15 wounded in Kabul airport attack
Web Desk
12:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
At least 12 US soldiers killed, 15 wounded in Kabul airport attack
Share

At least 12 US soldiers were killed in Thursday’s Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan. 

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and CENTCOM commander, Marine Corps Gen Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., told a news briefing at the Pentagon that 15 other US soldiers were wounded in the attack.

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Kabulairport&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have repeatedly mentioned the ISIS-K group as the one seeking to attack Western targets in Afghanistan. 

ISIS-K or the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is the regional affiliate of ISIS (or so-called Islamic State) that is active in Afghanistan. It is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist militant groups currently operating in Afghanistan.

It was set up in January 2015 at the height of IS power in Iraq and Syria, before its self-declared caliphate was defeated and dismantled by a US-led coalition.

At least 60 people were killed and 140 others wounded in the explosions at Kabul airport, a senior health official said.

Pentagon Says Evacuations To Continue

Gen Kenneth McKenzie of US Central Command however said, "We'll continue to execute the mission despite this attack." He added about 1,000 US citizens are still believed to be in Afghanistan. 

More From This Category
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom as ...
12:19 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan strongly condemns deadly Kabul airport ...
11:39 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance ...
09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness ...
09:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Pentagon confirms US, Afghan causalities in Kabul ...
07:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in ...
03:29 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr