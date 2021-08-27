At least 13 killed in Karachi factory fire
02:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI – At least 13 workers at a chemical factory have lost their lives in a fire, rescuers and police in Sindh capital said on Friday.
Firefighters are still busy in rescue operations. Ten bodies were shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital. The dead included four members of the same family.
Many remain still trapped inside the factory in Mehran Town of Korangi.
This is a developing story. More info to follow...
-
- Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: Erdogan03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it on travel red list02:30 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- At least 13 killed in Karachi factory fire02:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Mahira Khan pens a love-filled birthday wish for her beau Salim Karim01:26 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021