At least 13 killed in Karachi factory fire

KARACHI – At least 13 workers at a chemical factory have lost their lives in a fire, rescuers and police in Sindh capital said on Friday.

Firefighters are still busy in rescue operations. Ten bodies were shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital. The dead included four members of the same family.

Many remain still trapped inside the factory in Mehran Town of Korangi.

This is a developing story. More info to follow...